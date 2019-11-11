Panel 1. Classification for open fractures Type I

Clean wound, less than 1cm length; the bone penetrates skin from within; low energy, often simple fracture; minimal muscle damage.

Type II

Wound greater than 1cm length without extensive soft tissue damage.

Type III a

Extensive soft tissue laceration or large flaps, but adequate periosteal coverage of the fractured bone and wound closure possible without reconstructive procedures.

Type III b

Extensive soft tissue loss with periosteal stripping accompanied by bone exposure; significant contamination; regional or free tissues transfer may be needed to cover the exposed bone.

Type III c

Significant neurovascular injury necessitating repair, regardless the extent of soft tissue injury.

Emergency care of fractures

Emergency wound treatment should be performed as soon as possible following cardiovascular stabilisation of the patient (Gustilo and Anderson, 1976; Patzakis and Wilkins, 1989). General anaesthesia or heavy sedation is likely to be required. After gross foreign material is removed, sterile gel should be applied to the wounds and the affected area clipped with a wide margin. The clipped area and the bordering skin can be prepped with 4% chlorhexidine gluconate solution or povidine iodine solution.