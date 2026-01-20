Renata Stavinohova is an EBVS European and RCVS-recognised specialist in veterinary ophthalmology, and the founder and chief executive of VetSEES. She graduated from the University of Veterinary and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Brno, Czech Republic, in 2008, where she also completed a PhD. She then undertook several years of specialist training in the UK, gaining the BSAVA Postgraduate Certificate in Small Animal Ophthalmology and becoming a diplomate of the European College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists (ECVO). Renata has worked across several UK veterinary specialist centres as a consultant ophthalmologist, including leadership roles as head of ophthalmology, developing extensive clinical expertise alongside strong managerial experience. At VetSEES, she combines clinical work with service leadership to deliver high-quality, evidence-based ophthalmology care for pets and a responsive, collaborative service for referring vets. Alongside her clinical practice, Renata serves as chairperson of the scientific committee for the ECVO and is actively involved in teaching and mentoring future veterinary ophthalmology specialists.