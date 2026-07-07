The most common clinical signs of hyperthyroidism are weight loss, often in spite of a normal or increased appetite (Table 1). Signs are most obvious in those cats that have been suffering with the illness for longer and in those that have concurrent illnesses. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is the most common concurrent illness, estimated to affect up to a third of patients. Many cats with hyperthyroidism can appear “healthy” to an owner – polyphagia and hyperactivity can be interpreted as a cat with a “healthy joie de vivre” and weight loss often passes unnoticed.