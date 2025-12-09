Animals and people in new environments sleep poorly the first night, and likely this first-night phenomenon applies to hospitalised veterinary animals. The stress of night-time handling/examination or sample taking can play a role. Studies in mice showed that placing them in cages that had unpleasant and/or threatening odours disrupted their sleep. This could be relevant to our patients if they were placed in cages that were not sufficiently cleaned from the prior patient. Another possible role is the presence of threatening species nearby. I can imagine a cat placed in a cage looking at a dog all night is unlikely to sleep well. Other aspects include ambient temperature and humidity.