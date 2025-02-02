The most represented breed was mixed breed (32 out of 123), followed by the Labrador retriever (12 out of 123). The most commonly affected joints were the elbow, hip, tarsus and stifle (in that order). Dogs demonstrating rOA were more likely to be at the higher end of the age range, be heavier in bodyweight and have a higher body condition score. Dogs with cOA were also more likely to be at the higher end of the age range.