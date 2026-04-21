This article will outline why change is needed, not only for patients but also for the veterinary professions themselves. It will outline why, with the current review of the Veterinary Surgeons Act, and other changes in the wider profession, the need for the collective professions to look inwards at what we do, and agree how and what we choose to judge clinical success, can empower the professions to flourish and accelerate an increase in high-value, effective care for OA and veterinary care more broadly.