Drugs combinations Dosage, administration route Species Status Comments

Acepromazine and:

• Buprenorphine; or

• Butorphanol; or

• Hydromorphone; or

• Methadone; or

• Morphine; or

• Pethidine (meperidine) • 10μg/kg to 50μg/kg IM/IV

• 20μg/kg IM/IV

• 0.2mg/kg to 0.4mg/kg IM/IV

• 0.05mg/kg to 0.15mg/kg IM/IV

• 0.2mg/kg to 0.5mg/kg IM/IV

• 0.2mg/kg to 0.5mg/kg IM

• 3mg/kg to 5mg/kg IM Cat/dog ASA I to III • Mild sedation observed

• Only use with a normal cardiovascular status

• Avoid ACP: in severe dehydration, or in congestive heart failure

Dexmedetomidine and:

• Buprenorphine; or

• Butorphanol; or

• Hydromorphone; or

• Methadone; or

• Morphine; or

• Pethidine • 1μg/kg to 10μg/kg IM/IV

• 20μg/kg IM/IV

• 0.2mg/kg to 0.4mg/kg IM/IV

• 0.1mg/kg to 0.15mg/kg IM/IV

• 0.1mg/kg to 0.2mg/kg IM/IV

• 0.1mg/kg to 0.2mg/kg IM

• 4mg/kg to 5mg/kg IM Cat/dog ASA I to II • Higher doses will provide more reliable and profound sedation

• Dexmedetomidine: 1μg/kg to 3μg/kg IV; ≤10 μg/kg IM

• With a normal cardiovascular function

Midazolam and:

• Butorphanol; or

• Hydromorphone; or

• Methadone; or

• Morphine; or

• Pethidine • 0.3mg/kg to 0.4mg/kg IM/IV

• 0.2mg/kg to 0.4mg/kg IM/IV

• 0.05mg/kg to 0.15mg/kg IM/IV

• 0.2mg/kg to 0.5mg/kg IM/IV

• 0.2mg/kg to 0.5mg/kg IM

• 3mg/kg to 5mg/kg IM Dog/rarely cat ASA III to V • Degree of sedation will depend on the health and temperament of the patient

• IM: sedation is unreliable if given; IV: excitation may occur

• Good cardiovascular stability

• Avoid butorphanol if painful

Midazolam and:

• Ketamine • 0.2mg/kg to 0.3mg/kg IM/IV

• 2mg/kg to 5mg/kg IM/IV Cat ASA II to IV • Profound sedation/light general anaesthesia

• Avoid with if hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

• Higher dose of ketamine may induce anaesthesia

Alfaxalone and:

• Methadone; or

• Buprenorphine; or

• Butorphanol and

• Midazolam • 1mg/kg to 3mg/kg IM/SC

• 0.2mg/kg to 0.5mg/kg IM/SC

• 0.02mg/kg IM/SC

• 0.2mg/kg to 0.4mg/kg IM/SC

• 0.2mg/kg to 0.3mg/kg IM/SC Cat/dog ASA II to IV • Midazolam may be added to this combination to provide increased sedation in anxious or fearful cats and dogs