Thirty dogs undergoing elective procedures were included in a clinical study to assess PTA monitoring values compared to haemodynamics recording (HR and blood pressure) during the perioperative anaesthesia period. PTA monitoring showed a significant decrease during both the time of clamping the drapes and the surgical incision, and during specific retrospective time periods associated with haemodynamic changes. The dynamics variations in PTA values (-18%) were associated with a feasible prediction of haemodynamic changes within a five‑minute period (Mansour et al, 2017).