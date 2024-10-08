● To assess national parasite distributions. To establish if specific parasites are present. If absent, they do not need to be considered in parasite control plans. The presence or absence of a parasite nationally will also inform whether preventive measures are required to prevent establishment from abroad. An example of this is Echinococcus multilocularis, a tapeworm of canids capable of causing severe zoonotic disease in humans. Compulsory treatment of dogs entering the UK has been a key component of keeping the UK free of the parasite. Surveillance of foxes for E multilocularis has helped to demonstrate that it is not present and that the treatment should be kept in place.