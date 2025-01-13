When it comes to tibial tuberosity transposition there are two things that do not add up. Firstly, in agreement with Yasukawa et al (2016), some dogs with medial patellar luxation do not appear to have a medially positioned tibial tuberosity for us to “correct”, and secondly, in some cases we seem to move the tibial tuberosity surprisingly far to the lateral aspect, beyond the midline in order to achieve a stable patella. So, we move the tibial tuberosity in almost all cases, but in a proportion; we are not correcting a deformity (medially positioned tibial tuberosity) and we may even be making one (laterally positioned tibial tuberosity). Something is being missed.