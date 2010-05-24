The digits comprise three bones, the most distal of which is the third phalanx (P3). This articulates with the second phalanx (P2), and this articulation is referred to as the distal interphalangeal joint (P2/ P3). The proximal articulation of P2 is with the first phalanx (P1) and is known as the proximal interphalangeal joint (P1/ P2). P1 articulates proximally with either the metacarpus or metatarsus.