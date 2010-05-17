An incision is made in the skin around the base of the nail, and the dorsal joint capsule of the P2/ P3 joint is exposed. Bone cutters are used to cut through the nail and underlying bone close to the joint. The nail bed will now be exposed and is nibbled away with rongeurs, together with any remaining ungual crest. The ostectomy is complete when no nail bed remains and the skin can be easily closed over the bone.