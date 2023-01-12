Patient preparation begins at the time of admission and clients should be fully informed of all relevant risks associated with the planned procedure, including anaesthesia. The consent form is a legal document that must be completed prior to any procedure requiring sedation and/or anaesthesia. It acts as an admission checklist and should be used to verify the animal’s identity, client’s details and planned surgical procedure. In addition, this discussion should include consented instruction as to what degree of intervention should be performed in the event of a life-threatening emergency, such as a cardiac arrest.