Unnecessary drug exposure for the pet. However low the risk of drug reaction in an individual, this will be unnecessarily increased by exposure to drugs that are not required.

However low the risk of drug reaction in an individual, this will be unnecessarily increased by exposure to drugs that are not required. Unnecessary expense for the owner. Expense for the owner can be reduced by a more targeted approach where a risk analysis deems this appropriate.

Expense for the owner can be reduced by a more targeted approach where a risk analysis deems this appropriate. Possible increased environmental impact. Continual blanket use would increase the opportunity for parasiticides to be introduced to the environment through being washed off, misapplied or possibly excreted in faeces or urine.

Continual blanket use would increase the opportunity for parasiticides to be introduced to the environment through being washed off, misapplied or possibly excreted in faeces or urine. Development of drug resistance? The risk of drug resistance developing in companion animals is lower than in ruminants and horses. Nevertheless, intensive use of parasiticides may drive drug resistance over time.

The risk of drug resistance developing in companion animals is lower than in ruminants and horses. Nevertheless, intensive use of parasiticides may drive drug resistance over time. Reduced owner compliance and credibility for the veterinary professional. There is a risk where blanket deworming of all cats and dogs is recommended that the public will see the advice as sales and profit driven rather than evidence based.

Prescribing routine parasite treatments on the basis of a risk assessment helps to reduce these issues while continuing to protect pets at significant risk of exposure. This is why a range of organisations, including ESCCAP, the BVA and BSAVA, all support a risk-based approach. In the busy practice environment, however, delivery of risk assessments can be difficult, and this is where risk checker tools can help to support risk-based prescribing.