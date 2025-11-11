Wound infection.

Wound dehiscence.

Peritonitis.

Pressure necrosis of stomach wall due to excess tension or purse-string sutures too tight.

J-tube

Jejunal (jejunostomy) tubes (or J-tubes) bypass the upper GI tract and are ideal for patients with acute pancreatitis or those that have undergone major upper alimentary tract surgery or have serious pancreatic or hepatic disease. As the foods administered through J-tubes are monomeric, it avoids the need for contact with digestive enzymes and bile salts. These fine bore tubes (5 Fr to 8 Fr) can be inserted at laparotomy across the abdominal wall direct into the jejunal lumen, or very long J-tubes can be passed through an oesophagostomy or gastrostomy tube and pushed through the pylorus using an endoscope. Naso-jejunal tubes are also used in human medicine. Patients with J-tubes can be fed by bolus, but it is usual to feed by slow continuous administration using a pump. The recommendation is to set the feeding rate so as to administer the RER slowly over a 24-hour period.