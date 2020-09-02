The attitude of the veterinary health care team towards owners of overweight pets – and the pets themselves – needs to be supportive, rather than judgemental, to gain trust and cooperation. It has been recommended to avoid the use of negative terms – such as “fat”, “plump”, “chubby”, or “chunky” – and to treat the condition as a disease19, although minimising the problem (she’s “not that bad” or is “just cuddly”) should also be avoided.