Along with the treatment of the environment and the animal, the veterinary nurse must ensure owners clean any bedding and treat any furniture the animal may go on. Washable fabrics, such as dog bedding, should be washed above 60°C, and the owner must also vacuum regularly and dispose of the matter immediately (Richmond et al, 2017). If the owner has carpet on the floor, a carpet brush should also be used to remove any pet hair prior to treatment.