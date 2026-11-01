In 2023, the Veterinary Poisons Information Service and Animal PoisonLine handled 24,649 cases involving more than 39,000 toxic agents (Robinson, 2024). While some of the more common poisons encountered in practice may be familiar, veterinary professionals cannot be expected to know the potential risk, toxic dose and appropriate management of every substance a patient may be exposed to. This can be particularly challenging when decisions need to be made quickly in a busy clinical environment (Robinson, 2024).