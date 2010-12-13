Ameroid constrictors are casein rings encased in stainless steel (Figure 4). The casein absorbs fluid from the body and swells inwards, compressing the shunt placed within the lumen over four to five weeks, although this can be highly variable (Vogt, 1996; Monnet, 2005). Rings are available in a variety of sizes and should be selected so that the ring fits snugly around the shunt, causing minimal occlusion when first placed. Ideally, dissection around the shunt should be kept to a minimum to reduce movement of the heavy ring, which otherwise may cause kinking and, therefore, premature occlusion of the shunt. For this reason, placement as close as possible to the vena cava is also advised.