CrCL failure

Reports of CrCL rupture in cats are remarkably less frequent than in dogs (McLaughlin, 2002). One reason for this may be that the CrCL is larger than the caudal cruciate ligament in cats, whereas the reverse is true in dogs (Harasen, 2005; Umphlet, 1993; Kunkel et al, 2009). Another potential explanation may be the lower amount of differentiation of fibrocartilage when compared with the dog, which has been proposed to be due to the relatively lower body weight of cats in general (Wessely et al, 2017). It is also possible that a proportion of cats with CrCL rupture are treated conservatively and never presented for evaluation (Harasen, 2005).