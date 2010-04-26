Larger snakes, such as Burmese pythons, can be a little more challenging. I anaesthetise them with isoflurane as follows. The mouth is opened with a tongue depressor and some Intubeaze is sprayed on the glottis. Once this has relaxed, the mouth is opened again ( tongue depressors are useful for this) and an endotracheal tube of appropriate diameter is inserted through the glottis (Figure 9) and the mouth is then closed and held tightly shut. Manual ventilation with isoflurane at five per cent will induce anaesthesia, and the intracardiac injection can be administered. If intubation is too difficult, or you have problems handling these large snakes, consider sedating them with drugs – for example, medetomidine, ketamine or Zoletil. Hypothermia (placing a reptile in a fridge or freezer) is not an appropriate method of euthanasia in this day and age.