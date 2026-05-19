The poodle “part” of the Labradoodle brought with it the predisposition to lingually displaced deciduous lower canines. Thanks to careful outbreeding, fewer affected animals are presenting than before, and the author is hopeful that, in the future, it will be greatly reduced, if not eliminated entirely. These figures are historic. The relatively high number of deciduous teeth removed is a reflection of seeing so many puppies under anaesthesia at the eight-week stage. The probability is many of these would have resolved in time without surgery and without leading to any abnormality of the permanent dentition. However, welfare considerations and a desire to achieve an optimal outcome favoured early intervention. The procedure (flap technique) is simple and straightforward, recovery is quick, and the outcomes, which include the following, are excellent.