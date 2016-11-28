Fibre refers to a range of compounds classed as complex carbohydrates resistant to the action of digestive enzymes (Table 1). The primary function and benefit of adequate dietary fibre is to increase bulk and water in the intestinal contents, and it helps to promote and regulate normal bowel function and transit times. Fibres include cellulose, hemicellulose, pectin gums and resistant starches. Fibre is classified by its chemical structure, but also by its rate of fermentation by intestinal bacteria, digestibility and indigestible fractions, solubility in water, water-holding capacity and viscosity (Table 2; Gross et al, 2000).