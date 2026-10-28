It was one of the most joyful times, and I still have so many wonderful friends from that era. Then I went and did my internship at the Philip Leverhulme hospital back at Liverpool where I graduated from. And again, a team I already knew, and I think that internship was probably one of the best years of my career – just soaking up everything like a sponge, having that safety and that support system still there and being able to be part of that.