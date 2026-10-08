“We had the OSCEs, the mock consults, they got all the medical actors in and tried to train you for all the worst-case scenarios. But I mean, deep down, when you’re doing them, although they’re stressful in the moment, you still do understand that they are just actors. And once that consult is over and the bad news has been delivered, there’s not actually a patient in front of you who is facing the repercussions of that in the same way that there is in the real world.