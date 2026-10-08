08 October 2026
In this first episode we speak with two newly qualified vets about their early experiences in veterinary practice.
Purina Pro Plan has recently launched its Young Vets initiative – an educational platform offering free courses in pet nutrition, employability, and entrepreneurship to support students and early career vets.
The aim of the programme is to give them the tools they need to make a seamless transition from the lecture hall to the consult room.
Vet Times has partnered with Purina Pro Plan with a three-part series of podcasts and articles to explore some of the issues facing new vets in practice and the support they need to thrive in their careers.
In this first episode we speak with two newly qualified vets, Eleanor Goad and James Robinson, in the second we catch up with two more experienced clinicians before rounding off the project with a round table discussion between both groups.
Our aim is not to provide all the answers; it is simply to highlight some of the issues and find some solutions to help the veterinary sector make the most out of the next generation of talent…