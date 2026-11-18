18 November 2026
In this third podcast episode, Vet Times and Purina Pro Plan bring back new graduates James Robertson and Eleanor Goad and experienced vets Caroline Gardner and Ebony Escalona to explore how effective mentorship, communication skills and workplace culture play a fundamental role in shaping the graduate experience.
Through its Young Vets programme, Purina Pro Plan is supporting students and early career vets with free, practical guidance on pet nutrition, and structured support for non-clinical communication.
Based around the three core pillars of nutrition, employability and entrepreneurship, the Young Vets platform provides digestible, actionable insights to help early-career vets manage challenging client conversations, advocate for preventive health, and build long-term professional confidence.
In this third podcast episode, Vet Times and Purina Pro Plan bring back new graduates James Robertson and Eleanor Goad and experienced vets Caroline Gardner and Ebony Escalona to explore how effective mentorship, communication skills and workplace culture play a fundamental role in shaping the graduate experience.