The International Society for Companion Animal Infectious Diseases has published detailed guidelines for the treatment of UTIs in dogs and cats. Antimicrobial sensitivity testing should guide appropriate antibacterial therapy, giving consideration to which antibiotics reach high levels in the urinary tract. Treatment should be initiated immediately while awaiting these results. Amoxicillin clavulanate (12.5mg/kg to 25mg/kg) every eight hours is a reasonable choice. Antibiotic therapy may need to be changed based on culture and sensitivity results.