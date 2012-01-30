Treatment using aglepristone alone has been shown to be safe and effective, and may lead to cervical opening in cases of closed pyometra. Combination treatment with cloprostenol may potentiate the action of aglepristone in cases of open and closed pyometra (Gobello et al, 2003; Fieni et al, 2006). Gobello et al used two different protocols combining cloprostenol and aglepristone (Table 5). Both treatments were shown to be effective and, although there were no significant differences in the results between the protocols, treatment one demonstrated a quicker resolution for more cases.