29 September 2026
Discover how Quantum uses AI to simplify echocardiography, delivering fast, standardised measurements while keeping vets firmly in control of clinical decisions.
All views are automatically classified, and measurements performed in seconds.
Automated quantification in echocardiography is well-established and thoroughly validated. In a peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine (Stowell et al, 2024), AI trained by veterinary cardiologists measured left ventricular dimensions in dogs as well as the best human expert.
Quantum puts this technology in the hands of general-practice vets. Well-trained models recognise and organise your clips by view and structure, choose the right frames, and place measurement points across multiple cardiac cycles in seconds.
The software applies the same standardised techniques every time, so real changes in the heart can be tracked between visits.
The vet provides the clinical overview and checks the work, and the user interface makes it very easy to amend measurements or the report.
The result is a more comprehensive report, more time spent on clinical decisions, and work that is visible and properly valued.
Grow your echocardiography skills
Safe, effective AI use and training go hand-in-hand. Quantum is designed to be a tool that supports continuous learning in echocardiography – never as a substitute for it. Whether enrolled in a training and lifelong mentorship programme like Confidence in Echocardiography, studying for a certificate or attending hands-on echocardiography training events, Quantum will grow alongside you.
Click here if you would like to earn your ‘Measurements in Echocardiography – Level 2’ certificate by completing our free 20-minute training module.