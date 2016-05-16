Hyponatraemia

Sodium is the most abundant extracellular cation in the body and largely responsible for plasmatic osmolality together with other solutes that remain mainly in the extracellular fluid (ECF), such as glucose or urea (Di Bartola, 2012). Hyponatraemia represents the most common electrolyte abnormality in hospitalised humans and the decrease in sodium levels becomes pathologic when it leads to a state of hypotonicity of the ECF with tendency of free water to move into the intracellular space (Laczi, 2008). The main side effects occur in the nervous system, due to the risk of cerebral oedema, and symptoms depend on the rate of development and the degree of hyponatraemia, ranging from mild depression to stupor, convulsions, coma and death.