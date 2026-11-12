What do vets say about raw dog food?

Vets now regularly encounter raw feeding in practice, as more owners are choosing raw pet food for their pets. The BVA Voice of the Profession 2024 survey found that 94% of companion animal vets have clients who feed raw1. UK Pet Food data also indicates that commercial raw pet food sales volumes grew by 12.5%2. Together, these figures demonstrate why raw feeding is a relevant consideration in everyday veterinary practice. For veterinary professionals, the practical challenge is not just whether to endorse raw feeding, but how best to support the clients who choose it.