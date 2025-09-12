The table shows five top parasite concerns. Some of the products listed have claims against other parasites. Refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics for each product for full details of the licensed indications. NexGard® COMBO is indicated for cats with, or at risk from mixed infections with ectoparasites, roundworms and tapeworms.

NexGard® COMBO has been designed with cats and their owners in mind. It’s alcohol-free, which means it avoids the cold, uncomfortable sensation that many spot-ons cause when applied to a cat’s skin. Plus, it’s easy to give – 80% of owners say its unique applicator is easy to use4.