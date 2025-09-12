12 September 2025
A look at UK cats and the need for NexGard Combo, the only monthly parasiticide including tapeworm protection.
Did you know, 68% of UK cats need monthly worming based on their lifestyle and individual risk factors?1 Or that hunting and grooming put cats at risk from tapeworm infection, and most cases get missed in routine faecal tests?2
NexGard® COMBO is the only monthly parasiticide that includes tapeworm protection3 in an easy-to-give spot on. It’s fiercely protective, providing broad-spectrum cover for cats against 10 key parasites, including fleas, ticks, ear mites, tapeworms and roundworms.
NexGard® COMBO has been designed with cats and their owners in mind. It’s alcohol-free, which means it avoids the cold, uncomfortable sensation that many spot-ons cause when applied to a cat’s skin. Plus, it’s easy to give – 80% of owners say its unique applicator is easy to use4.
It’s also easy for you. NexGard® COMBO is available in two pack sizes: 0.3ml for cats weighing less than 2.5kg and 0.9ml for cats weighing more than 2.5kg (which covers the majority of cats) for simplified stock control.
So, if you’re ready to get fiercely protective, trust NexGard® COMBO, the parasiticide that works for cats, their owners, and you.
Download more information here.
1. McNamara J, Drake J, Wiseman S et al (2018). Survey of European pet owners quantifying endoparasitic infection risk and implications for deworming recommendations, Parasit Vectors 11(1): 571.
2. Little S, Adolph C, Downie K et al (2015). High prevalence of covert infection with gastrointestinal helminths in cats, J Amer Anim Hosp Assoc 51(6): 359-364.
3. NexGard® COMBO is indicated for cats with, or at risk from mixed infections by ectoparasites, roundworms and tapeworms, product information.
4. Ipsos (2009). 181 cat owners.
NexGard® COMBO contains esafoxolaner, eprinomectin and praziquantel.
UK: POM-V. Prescription decisions are for the person issuing the prescription alone. Further information available in the SPC or from Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health UK Ltd., RG12 8YS, UK. UK tel: 01344 746959 (sales) or 01344 746957 (technical). Email: [email protected]. NexGard® is a registered trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health France SCS, used under licence. ©2025 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health UK Ltd. All rights reserved. Date of preparation: May 2025.
UI-PVT-0010-2025. Use Medicines Responsibly.