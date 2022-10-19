Mucous membrane pyoderma: Some doubt exists as to whether mucous membrane pyoderma is a primary disease. It might, for example, reflect secondary infection with underlying DLE or MCLE.

Epitheliotropic T-cell lymphoma: This disease may present as a focal dermatosis.

Uveodermatological syndrome: This usually presents as peracute ophthalmic disease with loss of vision, retinal detachment, iris flare and accompanying skin lesions. Occasionally, the skin lesions occur very early in the course of the disease and the ophthalmic lesions may be less dramatic to owner, notwithstanding their severity.



Generalised DLE

Generalised DLE (GDLE) is very rare1. To date, fewer than 20 cases have been reported, and none were German shepherd dogs. The affected dogs exhibit lesions primarily on the lateral and dorsal trunk, but head and the perigenital areas may be affected. Multifocal, annular to polycyclic plaques with follicular plugging, pigmentary changes, scale and, less often, crust and ulceration have been reported. The plaque lesions may ulcerate and subsequently heal with a central, atrophic scar.