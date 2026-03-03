Stabilisation and diagnostics

Seizures are a symptom of a dysfunction of the brain and, as such, the cause must be investigated. It is prudent to take full bloods for haematology, biochemistry and electrolytes to aid in the diagnosis, but also be aware that seizure activity causes hypoglycaemia, hypoxia, acidosis and hyperlactaemia (Hooper, 2021). Total calcium, which is commonly reported by in-house laboratory analysers, measures ionised calcium as well as calcium bound to protein and anions. It is worth measuring only the ionised calcium, as this is the biologically active part that is responsible for clinical signs (Boag, 2018).