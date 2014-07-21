Recommendations for treating and preventing canine parvovirus

Parvoviruses are small, non-enveloped, single-stranded DNA viruses that are ubiquitous and persistent in the environment. The original CPV-2 strain has been virtually replaced by the more virulent CPV-2a and CPV-2b strains in the UK (Decaro et al, 2007). CPV-2c is now the predominant strain in many parts of Europe and is present in the UK. There is no reported difference in virulence between strains 2a, 2b and 2c (Prittie, 2004).