Also, in light of the development and detection of the first case of leishmaniosis in the UK in a dog without a travel history to an endemic area (McKenna et al, 2019), we need to be extra-vigilant to guard against the establishment of this infection in the UK. Therefore, even in the absence of travel history – and in the absence of the natural vectors – we need to remain cognizant that direct transmission between dogs can occur through bites or wounds.