The World Health Organization’s definition of health as “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, and not merely the absence of disease”, is a pertinent lens through which to view the challenges faced by dog owners managing chronic conditions like epilepsy. The burden of care for owners of dogs with epilepsy is substantial. In addition to the stress of witnessing seizures, owners must also navigate medication side effects and manage the challenging postictal period. This burden can be emotionally draining and sometimes isolating. Furthermore, the success of seizure control does not always correlate with the owner’s commitment or effort, which can lead to feelings of frustration and helplessness.