Patients should be acclimatised to the measurement conditions and multiple measurements taken. The final classification should rely on multiple systolic blood pressure determinations, preferably done during repeated patient visits to the clinic on separate days, but acceptable if during the same visit with at least two hours separating determinations. Patients are substaged by systolic blood pressure according to the degree of risk of target organ damage, and whether evidence exists of target organ damage or complications. Some breeds, particularly sight hounds, tend to have higher blood pressure than other breeds, and breed-specific reference ranges should be used where possible.