Panel 2. Potential risk factors for the development of acute kidney disease Pre-existing renal disease (acute on chronic disease)

Anaesthesia and/or hypotension

Nephrotoxin exposure (aminoglycosides, ethylene glycol, lily intoxication, NSAIDs)

Trauma and sepsis

Diabetes mellitus and/or diabetic ketoacidosis

Cardiovascular disease

Laboratory testing

The most sensitive assessment of kidney function is the evaluation of glomerular filtration rate (GFR). Measurement of GFR is costly, time consuming and invasive for our patients, hence why surrogate markers are used. Once an animal becomes azotaemic, serum creatinine correlates well with GFR, and therefore it is unnecessary to quantify GRF in an azotaemia patient for diagnosis of CKD or AKI.