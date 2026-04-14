Use of some of the drugs in this article is under the veterinary medicine cascade.

This article appeared in Vet Times (14 April 2026), Volume 56, Issue 15, Pages 14-15

Alex Gough qualified from the University of Cambridge in 1996, and worked in mixed and small animal practice until 2002, when he co-founded a referral centre in south-west England. He gained an RCVS Certificate in Small Animal Medicine in 2001, an RCVS Certificate in Veterinary Cardiology in 2005, a Postgraduate Certificate in Neuroimaging for Research from The University of Edinburgh in 2009 and a PhD in Applied Health Research from the University of Birmingham. Alex is co-author of Breed Predispositions to Disease in Dogs and Cats, and the author of Differential Diagnosis in Small Animal Medicine.