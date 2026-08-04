All cases underwent surgery and had histopathological confirmation of the diagnosis. Three out of four cases that had surgical margins assessed had incomplete resections. Nine cases had postoperative adjunctive radiotherapy, and one had radiotherapy after tumour recurrence; six cases had local recurrence at between 95 and 1,086 days. The median survival time was 568 days with a range of 165 to 1,823 days. One dog had late onset worsening limb paralysis, which was suspected to be due to radiation, but no other cases had acute or late radiation-related adverse events.