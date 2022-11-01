1 Nov
Dog owners are being urged to be vigilant after a fresh case of the potentially fatal cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV) was reported in Surrey.
The case, a seven-year-old Labradoodle in Godstone, has been confirmed by vets at Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists near Winchester.
It is the first reported case of the disease, also known as Alabama rot, this autumn (2022) and the eighth overall this year.
Josh Walker, co-lead of the practice’s CRGV research unit, said: “Unfortunately, we now find ourselves at the time of year when cases are most commonly identified.
“It is understandably worrying for dog owners; however, I must stress this disease is still very rare.
“We’re advising dog owners across the country to remain calm but vigilant and to seek advice from their vets if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions.”
CRGV mostly affects the kidneys and has a mortality rate of around 90%. A total of 287 cases have been confirmed since the disease was first seen in the UK in 2012, including 36 since the start of 2021.