Upper airway disease

Brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS) is the most commonly seen upper airway disease in practice. It affects brachycephalic breeds such as French bulldogs and pugs as well as Persians and exotic shorthair cats. BOAS comprises of several congenital abnormalities such as stenotic nares, enlarged and thickened soft palate and an overgrowth of pharyngeal tissue that leads to secondary changes such as everted laryngeal saccules (Jones, 2021c). Patients with BOAS often present with signs such as increased respiratory effort, exercise intolerance, stridor and gagging. The condition is progressive and so treatment is required. Diagnosis involves examining the upper airway, with surgical intervention being required to resect the nares and soft palate and remove the everted saccules if present (Mitze et al, 2022). Postoperatively, patients are often sent home the same day to avoid excessive stress by being in the hospital environment.