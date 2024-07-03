3 Jul
Image © Bangmunce / Adobe Stock (AI generated)
Effective parasite control relies on employing both preventive parasiticide treatments and maintaining environmental hygiene measures. Despite the numerous benefits of parasiticides, concerns about their potential environmental impact have surfaced in the past few years.
To address this issue and ensure the sustainable use of parasiticides, it is essential to use them conscientiously through targeted interventions, accurate diagnoses, appropriate dosing and regular monitoring. Educating pet owners is essential for ensuring adherence to treatment plans and preventive measures.
Ongoing education for veterinary professionals and collaboration with all stakeholders are crucial for achieving effective parasite control. Moving away from blanket treatments to individualised, risk-based approaches can reduce over-prescription and environmental harm.
This article discusses key aspects of parasiticide use, including their environmental impact, the benefits of responsible application, and the need for innovation in parasite control practices.
Despite the life-saving benefits and improved health they provide, current parasite management practices using parasiticides have been criticised for their environmental impact.
Concerns over widespread use and blanket-treatment approaches have led key organisations to advocate for more responsible practices, aiming to minimise environmental impact and combat drug resistance.
This article highlights the importance of responsible parasiticide use in pets and discusses ways stakeholders can support sustainable practices.
Improper use of antiparasitic drugs poses several significant risks. The foremost concern is the development of resistance.
Overuse or incorrect application of these drugs can lead to parasites developing resistance, rendering treatments less effective over time. This resistance results in poor clinical outcomes, as inadequate or improper treatments can cause persistent or worsening parasitic infections, adversely affecting animal health.
Moreover, the environmental impact of misused antiparasitic drugs can be substantial.
Residues may enter waterways and ecosystems, harming wildlife and aquatic species. Health risks to both humans and animals arise when incorrect dosages or inappropriate drugs are used, especially in cases involving zoonotic parasites.
Ineffective treatments may necessitate more frequent or higher doses, increasing the cost of care. Additionally, misuse of parasiticides and inadequate control measures can facilitate the geographic spread of parasites, complicating control efforts and introducing new health risks.
Responsible use of parasiticides involves employing these drugs in a manner that effectively controls parasitic infections while minimising the risk of resistance, ensuring the safety of pets, humans, and the environment, and adhering to regulatory and ethical standards.
Supported by comprehensive education and collaboration, responsible parasiticide use is crucial for effective parasite control and reducing environmental impact.
Responsible use of parasiticides can be achieved by adhering to guidelines, making accurate diagnoses, implementing tailored treatments, dosing appropriately and conducting routine monitoring.
Educating veterinarians and pet owners about treatment plans and environmental impacts, minimising the use of harmful chemicals, and integrating non-chemical methods are also essential.
By implementing these practices, veterinary professionals can ensure the responsible use of parasiticides, enhancing pet health, preventing resistance and protecting public health and the environment.
Adhering to established veterinary guidelines ensures the efficacy and safety of treatments. Several guidelines – available at https://www.esccap.org/guidelines/ – have been developed by the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP).
These guidelines provide veterinarians and pet owners with evidence-based recommendations for managing parasite infections and encourage the judicious use of parasiticides (Stokes and Wright, 2018; Elsheikha, 2023).
Customising treatment plans based on the pet’s individual needs and using specific parasiticides for identified parasites, rather than broad-spectrum treatments, are essential for effective parasite control.
Accurate diagnosis is crucial, involving thorough examinations and diagnostic tests to identify the type and extent of parasitic infection.
Presumptive treatments without proper diagnosis should be avoided to ensure precision in treatment. Appropriate dosing, based on the pet’s weight, age, and health status, prevents ineffective treatment and reduces the risk of resistance.
Monitoring of pets for signs of parasitic infestation and implementing routine testing can help in the detection and addressing emerging resistance early, ensuring continued effectiveness of parasiticides.
By adhering to these practices, veterinary professionals can ensure parasiticides are used effectively and responsibly, minimising public health and environmental risks while promoting better health outcomes for pets.
Prescribing antiparasitic products judiciously and ensuring proper disposal of unused or expired medications are crucial steps to prevent environmental contamination.
Educating pet owners about correct application and disposal of parasiticides and following product guidelines can help minimise environmental impact. Initiatives, such as NOAH’s “Paws to Protect”, provide advice to pet owners on using parasiticides responsibly.
To mitigate the harmful effects of parasiticide misuse, it is crucial to identify gaps in understanding their safe levels, fate, transport and persistence in the environment.
More studies are needed to track the source of parasiticide contaminants, their pathways to water pollution and their true impact on the ecosystem.
Many pet owners lack sufficient knowledge about the risks of parasite infections and how their pets can become infected.
Client education is, therefore, important, informing pet owners about the importance of following prescribed treatment plans and preventive measures, and providing information on the potential environmental impact of parasiticides and ways to mitigate it.
Pet owners’ knowledge and awareness significantly influence their adherence to treatment recommendations, leading to better treatment outcomes and effective parasite control.
Veterinary teams should pinpoint and resolve the reasons for treatment failures, focusing especially on issues related to inadequate medication adherence (Wong et al, 2021). Providing clear instructions and emphasising the importance of following treatment schedules can significantly improve compliance (Elsheikha, 2016a; 2016b; 2016c).
Image © PeopleImages.com / Depositphotos.com
Well-informed pet owners play a crucial role in successfully implementing what is called integrated parasite management.
This effective approach combines preventative parasiticide treatments with environmental and hygiene measures such as maintaining hygiene, managing the environment, and practices like regular grooming, cleaning pet habitats, promptly disposing of animal waste, covering sandpits, fencing play areas, monitoring and removing ticks, washing pet bedding frequently, and vacuuming pet frequented areas.
Additionally, maintaining good hand hygiene and washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption are vital to reducing zoonotic parasite risks (Wright, 2017).
Participation in continuing education and professional development enhances knowledge and skills, keeping veterinary professionals informed about the latest research, guidelines, and advancements in parasiticides and parasite control.
Investing in the education of veterinary nurses and registered animal medicines advisors is worthwhile, given their key roles in maintaining animal health and welfare (Elsheikha, 2016c; Richmond, 2017; Richmond et al, 2017; Wright, 2017).
Veterinary professionals, pet owners, and veterinary and public health organisations should collaborate on developing and implementing effective parasite control programmes and promoting the responsible use of parasiticides.
It’s time to move away from blame and towards cooperation in finding effective solutions. Many stakeholders recognise the constraints of current methods of controlling parasites and embrace innovative approaches that go beyond traditional methods.
ESCCAP UK and Ireland, BVA, BSAVA, and British Veterinary Zoological Society (BVZS) have raised concerns regarding the widespread use of blanket treatments, advocating instead for the responsible use of parasiticides to reduce resistance development and minimise environmental impact (BVA/BSAVA/BVZS report, 2023).
A concerted effort is needed to identify new strategies based on pragmatic solutions and objective methodologies that consider both pet and people health while addressing current concerns about the environmental impact of some antiparasitic drugs.
Effective parasite control in pets can be challenging. Treatment plans must consider exposure risk, zoonotic risk, pet lifestyle (for example, frequent swimming or bathing), environmental contamination, operator safety and owner compliance.
These variables, among others, can influence treatment outcomes, making blanket treatment approaches unsuitable for all pets. Tailoring treatment protocols to the specific needs and circumstances of each pet is therefore advantageous (BSAVA).
Risk assessment-based parasite control, which provides antiparasitic treatment tailored to individual pets, has gained support from several key organisations. Various risk-assessment tools have been developed to facilitate the implementation of individualised parasite control and to help veterinary professionals and pet owners determine the most appropriate products and approaches based on a pet’s lifestyle and risk factors.
Despite the benefits, many veterinarians still provide generalised parasite control recommendations. Several barriers to individualised treatment include time constraints, financial limitations, inadequate awareness, limited autonomy, and the need for further education (Bagster and Elsheikha, 2022a; 2022b; 2023a, 2023b), underscoring the need to investigate how veterinarians’ perceptions can be modified to overcome these barriers and thus improve the responsible parasiticide use.
The detection of chemical ingredients of some antiparasitic products in waterways has sparked deliberations throughout the veterinary community about the need to grasp the magnitude of the contribution of these products and the rationalisation of their use.
Veterinary professionals must meet the challenge of using parasiticides responsibly to ensure effective parasite control while minimising risks to public health and the environment.
While parasiticides play a vital role in managing and preventing parasite infections in pets, it’s crucial to assess the necessity and benefits of treatment to ensure that the advantages outweigh any potential risks (Copland and Elsheikha, 2021).
It’s time we start thinking about a review of the current practices of parasiticides use and identify what works and what doesn’t.
The use of parasiticides is essential for effective parasite control regimens.
However, the detection of pesticide traces in water sources has raised some concerns about the potential threats these substances pose to human health, wildlife and the environment.
Additionally, the overuse of parasiticides can lead to parasite resistance, while inadequate treatment negatively impacts the health of pets and humans. The pursuit of optimal parasite control is ongoing and full of challenges.
Addressing these challenges necessitates a multifaceted approach, engaging various stakeholders to promote the responsible use of parasiticides, enhance the quality of pet health care, and maintain the effectiveness of these treatments.
Parasiticides are crucial for improving the health and welfare of pet animals.
Inappropriate use of parasiticides can result in suboptimal clinical outcomes and elevate the risk of chemical components from antiparasitic products contaminating water systems.
Concerns about drug resistance are increasing, highlighting the importance of prudent use of parasiticides to preserve their effectiveness.
Guidelines exist to help veterinarians improve parasite control practices.
Collaboration among stakeholders is crucial to finding effective solutions and improving parasite control practices.
Innovative approaches are needed beyond traditional methods to address emerging challenges and environmental impacts.
There is a need to review current practices of parasiticide use to assess their efficacy and sustainability.
Previous
Next
Parasiticides are crucial for improving the health and welfare of pet animals.
Inappropriate use of parasiticides can result in suboptimal clinical outcomes and elevate the risk of chemical components from antiparasitic products contaminating water systems.
Concerns about drug resistance are increasing, highlighting the importance of prudent use of parasiticides to preserve their effectiveness.
Guidelines exist to help veterinarians improve parasite control practices.
Collaboration among stakeholders is crucial to finding effective solutions and improving parasite control practices.
Innovative approaches are needed beyond traditional methods to address emerging challenges and environmental impacts.
There is a need to review current practices of parasiticide use to assess their efficacy and sustainability.