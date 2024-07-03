Take-home messages

Parasiticides are crucial for improving the health and welfare of pet animals.

Inappropriate use of parasiticides can result in suboptimal clinical outcomes and elevate the risk of chemical components from antiparasitic products contaminating water systems.

Concerns about drug resistance are increasing, highlighting the importance of prudent use of parasiticides to preserve their effectiveness.

Guidelines exist to help veterinarians improve parasite control practices.

Collaboration among stakeholders is crucial to finding effective solutions and improving parasite control practices.

Innovative approaches are needed beyond traditional methods to address emerging challenges and environmental impacts.

There is a need to review current practices of parasiticide use to assess their efficacy and sustainability.

