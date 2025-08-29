Is there such thing as too much ear cleaning?

Ears are often cleaned at the start of treatment before applying medicated ear drops to maximise effectiveness, check for clinical signs of otitis media, and assess the canals and tympanic membranes during otoscopic examination (topical otic preparations are contraindicated in dogs with known tympanic membrane perforation). However, beyond that, dermatologist Ellie Wyatt acknowledges that the extent of the use of ear cleaners in cases of OE is often debated. If ears are cleaned too frequently or if they are kept wet, maceration of the skin may occur that can lead to a worsening of the otitis.