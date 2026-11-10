Summary points

Parasite control should be guided by individual risk assessment, relevant epidemiological evidence and established, parasite-specific guidelines.

Changes in animal movement, travel, climate and environmental conditions can alter parasite and vector distributions, highlighting the importance of surveillance and up to date risk assessment.

Diagnostic testing can inform preventive and therapeutic decisions when appropriately selected and interpreted in light of test limitations and the animal’s exposure history.

Effective parasite control combines indicated pharmacological interventions with appropriate complementary measures, owner engagement and regular reassessment.

A one health approach considers the implications of parasite-control decisions for animal and human health, wildlife and the environment, without compromising necessary protection.

This article appeared in Congress Times (London Vet Show November 2026), Pages 8-13

Hany Elsheikha is a professor of interdisciplinary parasitology in the global health department in the School of Veterinary Medicine and Science, University of Nottingham (SVMS-UoN). He is also a European Veterinary Parasitology College diplomate, head of European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites UK and Ireland, and a fellow of the Higher Education Academy. Hany earned his PhD from Michigan State University and was awarded the prestigious American Society for Microbiology/National Center for Infectious Diseases post-doctoral fellowship. Since joining SVMS-UoN, he has been spearheading the development and delivery of parasitology teaching. Also, he has established a multidisciplinary research programme focused on decoding the interkingdom chemical communication between the host cells and neuropathogenic protozoan parasites, with a special interest in Toxoplasma gondii. Hany has published more than 270 peer-reviewed papers and many other articles in professional magazines and science communication journals. He has published eight books in veterinary, tropical and medical parasitology for students, residents and professionals.