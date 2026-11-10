10 Nov 2026
Hany Elsheikha BVSc, MSc, PhD, PgCHE, DipEVPC, FHEA examines how individual risk assessment can integrate a number of factors to guide parasite-control decisions.
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Parasite control in companion animals increasingly requires an individualised, risk-based approach rather than reliance on routine treatment schedules alone (Bagster and Elsheikha, 2022).
Exposure is influenced by lifestyle, geographical location, travel, animal movement and environmental conditions, as well as changes in the distribution of parasites and their vectors. At the same time, concerns about responsible parasiticide use and potential environmental effects highlight the importance of ensuring that preventive interventions are appropriate to the risks involved (Wells and Collins, 2022).
European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) UK and Ireland promotes evidence-informed parasite control through the appropriate use of parasiticides alongside complementary measures, including environmental management, hygiene, responsible faeces disposal and reducing exposure to sources of infection. Applying these principles requires consideration of the individual animal’s circumstances, relevant epidemiological evidence and, where appropriate, diagnostic findings.
This article examines how individual risk assessment, diagnostic testing, targeted intervention, owner engagement and regular reassessment can inform parasite-control decisions within a one health framework. It does not advocate indiscriminate reductions in preventive treatment; rather, it considers how the choice and combination of interventions can be aligned with the likelihood and consequences of exposure while maintaining effective parasite control, and accounting for wider animal, human and environmental health considerations.
The epidemiological context of companion animal parasite control is evolving in response to changes in animal movement, environmental conditions and the distribution of parasites and their vectors. International travel, the movement and importation of companion animals, and the rehoming of dogs from abroad can expose animals to parasites and vectors that are uncommon or absent in the UK (Wright et al, 2025; Elsheikha, 2026).
In parallel, changes in climate, land use and wildlife populations may influence the geographical distribution, abundance and seasonal activity of existing parasites and vectors. These factors can alter the likelihood and timing of exposure, with implications for the assessment and management of parasite risk.
Emerging vector threats illustrate the importance of surveillance and accurate identification. Environmental conditions can influence vector survival and activity, while animal movement may introduce vectors or pathogens into new locations. The detection of exotic Hyalomma species ticks in the UK, alongside surveillance of indigenous ticks and the pathogens they may carry, highlights the need for continued vigilance (Loeb, 2026a; 2026b).
However, the detection of an individual non-native tick does not, in itself, establish that the species has become established or that associated pathogens are being transmitted locally.
Identification and reporting of suspected specimens can nevertheless support assessments of introduction, establishment and potential disease risk. The UK Health Security Agency encourages veterinary professionals to submit suspected specimens to support the identification of non-native tick incursions and inform veterinary and public health messaging (Luce et al, 2026). Veterinary practices can, therefore, contribute to the surveillance systems needed to recognise and assess emerging threats.
Travel and animal importation also highlight the importance of exposure history in clinical decision making. Cats and dogs travelling abroad may encounter parasites and vector-borne pathogens that are uncommon in the UK, with exposure depending on destination, season, duration of travel, activities and local parasite distribution. Relevant examples include Echinococcus multilocularis, Dirofilaria immitis, Leishmania infantum and various tick-borne pathogens (Wright, 2026). Imported animals and those with previous overseas exposure may also have encountered parasites or vectors that would not generally be considered in a domestic risk assessment. Because some infections may remain subclinical or become apparent only after a prolonged interval, current geographical location alone may not adequately reflect an animal’s risk. Previous travel, importation and exposure history may, therefore, remain relevant when selecting diagnostic tests, interpreting clinical findings and determining appropriate preventive measures.
These epidemiological developments do not diminish the importance of established preventive recommendations or justify reductions in treatment; rather, they highlight the need to interpret such recommendations in the context of current evidence and individual circumstances.
Effective parasite control requires veterinary professionals to integrate surveillance findings and epidemiological information with each animal’s lifestyle, travel and exposure history, and clinical status. This enables preventive measures and diagnostic investigations to be selected and reviewed according to the likelihood and consequences of exposure, while maintaining effective parasite control.
Effective risk-based parasite control depends on veterinary professionals being able to translate parasitological knowledge into sound clinical decisions (Wall et al, 2026). This requires more than familiarity with available products or standard treatment protocols; it involves understanding parasite biology and life cycles, transmission pathways, host-parasite relationships and the clinical significance of infection. Practitioners must also be able to distinguish between evidence of exposure, evidence of infection and the likelihood of clinically or epidemiologically significant disease. These distinctions are important when determining whether further investigation is warranted and how findings should influence preventive or therapeutic decisions.
Maintaining this expertise requires both a sound foundation in undergraduate veterinary education and opportunities for CPD. Education and training should develop practical competence in selecting and interpreting diagnostic tests, understanding their limitations and integrating results with clinical findings and relevant epidemiological evidence. Clinicians should also be able to recognise uncertainty, determine when repeat testing or confirmatory investigation may be appropriate, and seek specialist advice, such as ESCCAP UK and Ireland, when a case falls outside their expertise.
CPD can help practitioners incorporate new evidence and revised recommendations into clinical practice, supporting decisions that remain appropriate as knowledge of parasite epidemiology and diagnostic methods advances.
Individual risk assessment provides the basis for identifying relevant parasite threats and determining appropriate preventive measures for each animal (Bagster and Elsheikha, 2022). It should consider the animal’s potential sources of exposure, the likelihood of infection and the possible consequences, taking account of relevant epidemiological evidence and the availability of effective interventions.
Important considerations include geographical location, travel history, outdoor access, predation or scavenging, contact with other animals, diet and environmental conditions that may support the presence of parasites, vectors or intermediate hosts.
The relative importance of these factors varies according to the parasite concerned and the animal’s circumstances. Integrating this information enables clinicians to identify relevant risks, determine whether further investigation would inform management, and select appropriate preventive measures.
Assessments should be reviewed when changes in lifestyle, environment, health status or exposure alter the animal’s risk profile.
Travel provides a practical example of how individual risk assessment can inform preventive decisions.
Recommendations should reflect the countries visited or transited, the timing and duration of travel, local parasite distribution, seasonality and the animal’s anticipated activities (Wright, 2026). This information helps determine which parasites are relevant and whether destination-specific prophylaxis, diagnostic testing or additional protective measures are warranted.
The appropriate approach may differ between animals travelling to the same destination because their activities, duration of exposure and individual circumstances can vary. Individualisation does not mean withholding prevention whenever perceived risk is low; rather, it involves selecting interventions according to the likelihood and potential consequences of exposure, while maintaining effective protection and reviewing recommendations when circumstances change.
Diagnostic testing is most useful when the result can address a clinically or epidemiologically relevant question and inform management. Testing may be warranted when infection can remain subclinical, the consequences of undetected infection are significant, or an animal’s exposure history raises concern about parasites not routinely encountered in the UK; for example, investigating dogs potentially exposed to D immitis may involve antigen testing and examination for microfilariae, depending on the clinical question, timing of exposure and stage of infection. In animals potentially exposed to E multilocularis, the parasite’s epidemiology and the limitations of available diagnostic approaches must also be considered when deciding whether and how to investigate.
Routine individual animal testing may not reliably exclude infection in every circumstance. Diagnostic findings interpreted alongside epidemiological and surveillance evidence can, therefore, help refine clinical decisions and inform the assessment of emerging risks.
Diagnostic results should be interpreted in the context of exposure history, clinical findings, parasite biology and the performance characteristics of the test used. A negative result does not necessarily exclude infection; for example, testing for D immitis during the prepatent period may precede detectable circulating antigen or microfilariae; low parasite burdens, the stage of infection and limitations in diagnostic sensitivity can also reduce the likelihood of detection in other parasitic diseases (Little et al, 2018; Ballweber et al, 2014). Conversely, a positive result must be assessed in light of test specificity, the likelihood of infection and the potential for cross-reactivity or other causes of misleading results, where relevant.
When clinical suspicion remains despite an inconclusive or negative result, repeat testing, an alternative diagnostic method or further investigation may be appropriate, depending on the parasite and the timing of the initial test. Diagnostics therefore complement, rather than replace, individual risk assessment. They support informed decisions about prevention, treatment and follow-up while helping to avoid false reassurance or misleading conclusions based on a single test result.
Pharmacological control remains essential where indicated, and risk-based management should not be interpreted as an automatic reduction in treatment frequency (Giannelli et al, 2025). Depending on the circumstances, effective management may involve sustained preventive treatment, environmental control, behavioural measures or a combination of approaches. The aim is to select interventions that address the relevant routes of exposure and provide an appropriate level of protection, while taking account of their effectiveness, practical feasibility and potential unintended effects.
Tick prevention in travelling dogs illustrates the value of combining complementary measures. Where exposure to ticks carrying relevant pathogens is anticipated, a veterinarian can recommend an acaricidal product with efficacy and duration of protection appropriate to the anticipated exposure. Additional measures may include avoiding high-risk habitats where feasible, inspecting the animal after outdoor activity and promptly removing attached ticks using an appropriate tool. These measures serve complementary purposes: products can reduce tick infestation or the risk of pathogen transmission, depending on their properties, while inspection and removal can identify and eliminate ticks that remain attached.
Travel-related prevention may also need to address other parasites for which intervention before, during or after travel is recommended. The appropriate combination of measures should follow current, destination-specific guidance and reflect the circumstances of the individual animal (ESCCAP, 2025).
Integrating pharmacological protection with practical exposure-reduction measures can support effective parasite control without relying on any single intervention alone.
Effective parasite control depends not only on selecting appropriate interventions, but also on owners’ understanding of, and ability to implement, the recommended measures (Bagster and Elsheikha, 2022). Owners provide essential information about an animal’s lifestyle, behaviour and potential exposures, while their actions influence how consistently preventive measures are applied at home and during travel.
Clear, tailored communication is, therefore, important to explain the purpose of recommendations, the risks they address, the signs that warrant veterinary attention and the role of complementary environmental and behavioural measures (Evason et al, 2021).
Individualised parasite control also requires shared decision making that accounts for the practical circumstances of both the animal and its owner. Veterinary professionals should explain the rationale for their recommendations and discuss relevant constraints, including treatment administration, anticipated travel, cost and the feasibility of maintaining the proposed plan. Where appropriate, alternative strategies can be considered without compromising essential protection. This is particularly important when preventive measures must be coordinated with travel or other changes in an animal’s routine (ESCCAP, 2022; 2025).
By agreeing on a clear, achievable plan and reviewing difficulties with implementation, veterinary professionals and owners can support consistent adherence and maintain effective parasite control as circumstances change.
Parasite risk is not static, and parasite control plans should be reviewed as an animal’s circumstances and the wider epidemiological context evolve. A plan that is appropriate at one point may no longer provide adequate or appropriate protection if an animal’s lifestyle changes, travels to a new destination, moves to a different environment or encounters new sources of exposure (ESCCAP UK and Ireland, 2026). Reassessment should, therefore, be considered a routine component of clinical practice rather than an indication that the original plan was unsuccessful.
A review may be warranted by changes in travel patterns, outdoor activity, contact with other animals or clinical status, as well as by new epidemiological evidence that alters the likelihood or consequences of exposure. Changes in vector distribution, parasite prevalence or evidence of local transmission may affect which threats need to be considered, while updated scientific evidence or revised preventive recommendations may prompt a reconsideration of existing measures.
During reassessment, veterinary professionals should determine whether the current approach remains appropriate or whether its scope, timing or combination of interventions needs to be adjusted. Regular review, supplemented by reassessment when relevant changes occur, helps ensure that parasite control remains effective, feasible and proportionate to the animal’s current risk.
Parasite-control decisions can have implications beyond the individual animal, affecting zoonotic transmission, parasite circulation among domestic and wild animal populations, and environmental exposure to parasiticides. A one health approach considers these interconnected dimensions alongside the direct clinical benefits of prevention and treatment.
Although they may overlap, they represent distinct considerations: zoonotic risk concerns transmission to humans; animal and ecosystem health encompass parasite transmission within domestic and wildlife populations, as well as the potential introduction and establishment of non-native parasites; and environmental considerations include the release, persistence and effects of parasiticides in soil and aquatic systems.
E multilocularis illustrates the links between individual animal management, public health and wildlife ecology. Infected dogs may shed parasite eggs in their faeces, contributing to environmental contamination and creating opportunities for human exposure. Foxes and other suitable wildlife hosts can also maintain transmission cycles (Da Silva et al, 2021). Appropriate prevention and management of infection in dogs can, therefore, provide benefits beyond the health of the individual animal, although the wider impact depends on the epidemiological context and the role of different host species in transmission.
The environmental effects of parasite control also warrant consideration. Residues of certain ectoparasiticides, including fipronil and some neonicotinoid compounds used in veterinary products, may enter aquatic environments through pathways such as the washing of treated animals or the release of residues from treated animals into the environment.
Depending on the active substance, concentration, exposure pathway and susceptibility of the organisms involved, these residues may adversely affect non-target species, including aquatic invertebrates.
The magnitude of environmental risk is, therefore, product-dependent and context-dependent, reinforcing the importance of considering available evidence on environmental fate and toxicity, alongside appropriate product application, handling, and disposal guidance.
Environmental stewardship should complement, rather than undermine, effective parasite control. Decisions should consider the benefits of preventing or treating infection alongside the potential for avoidable environmental exposure, taking account of the parasite targeted, the animal’s exposure risk, the consequences of infection and the effectiveness of available interventions (Joachim et al, 2025).
Where prevention or treatment is clinically or epidemiologically important, environmental concerns should inform the selection and responsible use of an appropriate intervention rather than serve as a reason to withhold necessary care. Where suitable, complementary measures – including hygiene, responsible faeces disposal, reduction of environmental contamination and adherence to product-specific precautions – can help reduce avoidable risks while maintaining effective protection.
A one health approach, therefore, requires parasite control decisions to account for the relationships between animal health, human health and environmental quality without treating these considerations as interchangeable. Integrating them into clinical decision making can support effective and proportionate parasite control while reducing avoidable harm to animals, people and ecosystems.
Parasite control is a continuous, risk-based decision process rather than a fixed treatment schedule. Individual risk assessment provides the basis for selecting appropriate pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions, with diagnostic testing used where it can meaningfully inform decisions.
Owner engagement supports the implementation of the agreed approach, while monitoring and reassessment help determine whether it remains appropriate as the animal’s circumstances, clinical status or epidemiological context change.
Effective parasite control depends not only on selecting an appropriate intervention, but also on reviewing its suitability over time and adapting the approach when warranted. Embedding these principles within a one health framework provides a basis for parasite control that is clinically appropriate, proportionate and responsive to emerging evidence.
Hany Elsheikha is a professor of interdisciplinary parasitology in the global health department in the School of Veterinary Medicine and Science, University of Nottingham (SVMS-UoN). He is also a European Veterinary Parasitology College diplomate, head of European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites UK and Ireland, and a fellow of the Higher Education Academy. Hany earned his PhD from Michigan State University and was awarded the prestigious American Society for Microbiology/National Center for Infectious Diseases post-doctoral fellowship. Since joining SVMS-UoN, he has been spearheading the development and delivery of parasitology teaching. Also, he has established a multidisciplinary research programme focused on decoding the interkingdom chemical communication between the host cells and neuropathogenic protozoan parasites, with a special interest in Toxoplasma gondii. Hany has published more than 270 peer-reviewed papers and many other articles in professional magazines and science communication journals. He has published eight books in veterinary, tropical and medical parasitology for students, residents and professionals.