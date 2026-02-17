Indoor cats

Calls from some quarters have been made for quite some time for cats to be kept indoors, both for their own safety and to reduce the large number of wildlife casualties that they cause by their hunting activities. Railton et al2 performed a study that aimed to investigate how transitioning a cat from an outdoor to an indoor lifestyle impacts cats and their owners. A total of 16 cats that previously had outdoor access were enrolled in a four-week trial with one week of outdoor access and three weeks indoors only. Owner experiences were monitored and cat behaviour and activity were recorded by owners and activity trackers.