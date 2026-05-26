Perhaps, most importantly, anaesthetic protocols were modified in more than 15% of dogs with ECG abnormalities. These modifications included changes in premedication, induction agents and intraoperative monitoring. In some cases, the presence of arrhythmias prompted clinicians to avoid drugs that exacerbate bradycardia or conduction disturbances. In others, the findings led to increased vigilance during anaesthesia, with adjustments to monitoring and support. Without ECG screening, these abnormalities would have gone unnoticed, and anaesthetic risk would have increased unnecessarily. The authors of the study concluded that routine pre-anaesthetic ECG screening was useful for promoting echocardiography and influencing anaesthesia plans in a subset of dogs. This conclusion reinforces the value of ECG in general practice and highlights the importance of specialist interpretation. Many ECG abnormalities are benign, while others require further investigation or protocol modification. Telecardiology services provide the expertise needed to distinguish between these categories, ensuring that clinicians receive accurate, actionable information.