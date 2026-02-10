Rhododendra/azalea contain grayanotoxins (GTXs; (andromedotoxin or rhodotoxin), diterpenoid, tetracyclic, polyhydroxylated, water-soluble compounds that do not contain nitrogen. The five hydroxyl groups are essential for its toxic effects. More than 25 GTXs (various chemical radicals in the structure) are identified in Rhododendra, the first three being the most important. Not all of them lead to poisoning or toxic effects. GTX I (C 22 H 36 O 7 ) and GTX III (C 20 H 34 O 6 ) are highly toxic and responsible for most of the symptoms. Oral LD50 of GTX I and GTX III for mice is reported as 5.1mg/kg and 4.9mg/kg, respectively. GTX II (C 20 H 32 O 5 ) is less toxic.